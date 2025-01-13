From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.
Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls…
1. Camelot Theme Park
Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s Photo: National World
2. Camelot Theme Park
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World
3. Camelot Theme Park
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World
4. Camelot Theme Park
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World
5. Camelot Theme Park
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World
6. Camelot Theme Park
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.