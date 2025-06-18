Camelot near Chorley and Morecambe’s Frontierland are long gone but Blackpool Pleasure Beach remains although it has certainly changed. Do you have memories of these places?
1. Lancashire theme parks
Crowds at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World
2. Lancashire theme parks
Karen Lee with her two sons Adam, eight, and Daniel, six, of Fulwood, on Pendragon's Plunge at Camelot theme park | National World
3. Lancashire theme parks
The Quintain. This was the stomach-churning ride at Camelot Theme Park | National World
4. Lancashire theme parks
Camelot at Charnock Richard | National World
5. Lancashire theme parks
Camelot Theme Park -Reptilian Dome opening - Venom ride - John Shaw from Shevington as Indiana Jones with Camelots King Arthur | National World
6. Lancashire theme parks
Matthew and Karen McLaughlin meet Sydney and The Gaffer - The Tetley Tea Folk - at Morecambe's Frontierland. | National World