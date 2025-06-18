33 memorable scenes from theme parks in Lancashire revisiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Camelot

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST

These brilliant picture memories remember Lancashire theme parks in the 1990s.

Camelot near Chorley and Morecambe’s Frontierland are long gone but Blackpool Pleasure Beach remains although it has certainly changed. Do you have memories of these places?

Crowds at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

1. Lancashire theme parks

Crowds at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World

Karen Lee with her two sons Adam, eight, and Daniel, six, of Fulwood, on Pendragon's Plunge at Camelot theme park

2. Lancashire theme parks

Karen Lee with her two sons Adam, eight, and Daniel, six, of Fulwood, on Pendragon's Plunge at Camelot theme park | National World

The Quintain. This was the stomach-churning ride at Camelot Theme Park

3. Lancashire theme parks

The Quintain. This was the stomach-churning ride at Camelot Theme Park | National World

Camelot at Charnock Richard

4. Lancashire theme parks

Camelot at Charnock Richard | National World

Camelot Theme Park -Reptilian Dome opening - Venom ride - John Shaw from Shevington as Indiana Jones with Camelots King Arthur

5. Lancashire theme parks

Camelot Theme Park -Reptilian Dome opening - Venom ride - John Shaw from Shevington as Indiana Jones with Camelots King Arthur | National World

Matthew and Karen McLaughlin meet Sydney and The Gaffer - The Tetley Tea Folk - at Morecambe's Frontierland.

6. Lancashire theme parks

Matthew and Karen McLaughlin meet Sydney and The Gaffer - The Tetley Tea Folk - at Morecambe's Frontierland. | National World

