From its quaint era as a quiet village through its development as a trued community, the photos cover the decades back to the turn of the century. They are a real treat.
Dominion Cinema, 1930s | National World
All Hallows Road, 1954 | National World
Bispham Gala, 1913 | National World
A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road | National World
The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s | National World
Red Bank Road, July 1928. Ivy Cottage on the left (just beyond the larger white cottage) with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right | National World
