31 exceptional old retro pictures of Bispham - the village, Red Bank Road and Devonshire Road

These great photos show Bispham in its earlier days

From its quaint era as a quiet village through its development as a trued community, the photos cover the decades back to the turn of the century. They are a real treat.

Dominion Cinema, 1930s

1. Historical Bispham

Dominion Cinema, 1930s | National World

All Hallows Road, 1954

2. Historical Bispham

All Hallows Road, 1954 | National World

Bispham Gala, 1913

3. Historical Bispham

Bispham Gala, 1913 | National World

A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road

4. Historical Bispham

A close up of Smithy cottage in All Hallows Road | National World

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s

5. Historical Bispham

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s | National World

Red Bank Road, July 1928. Ivy Cottage on the left (just beyond the larger white cottage) with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right

6. Historical Bispham

Red Bank Road, July 1928. Ivy Cottage on the left (just beyond the larger white cottage) with a ladies hairdressers and tea rooms on the right | National World

