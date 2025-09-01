Several once-prominent landmarks in Lancashire have disappeared over the decades.

Grand cinemas, bustling market halls, and ornate theatres that once stood at the heart of the community have been lost to redevelopment or decline.

Swimming pools, once popular summer destinations, have been filled in or replaced. Historic pubs and dance halls that echoed with music and conversation have given way to retail units or housing.

While some buildings have been repurposed, others were simply cleared without ceremony.

The buildings we have featured here are gone forever, lost to the pages of the history books. You may, however, remember them.

1 . Sharoe Green Hospital was demolished in 2006

2 . Lost Buildings Built in 1931 to replace the original inn, which stood just a few yards from the sea. It was re-opened by the Pleasure Beach under the name The Apple and Parrot, in July 2014 following renovation. The building was shut down for good in 2016

3 . Lost Buildings The 1960s bus station stopped running services from this site in 2002. In 2006 the bus station was earmarked for demolition, but was kept as part of the 227 million redevelopment - the Talbot Gateway project - to revitalise the area

4 . Preston's Moor Lane flats were toppled in in 2001 after abseiling surveyors found the 40 year old buildings were unsafe.

5 . Lost buildings The Locarno ballroom opened in April 1965. During late 70s it was renamed Tiffany. In 1998 it opened as Some Place Else, but closed in 1999, later becoming a bowling alley and the Rhythm Dome nightclub. The building was demolished in 2009

6 . Lost landmarks St Peter's Street. A row of houses opposite UCLan library on Saint Peter's Street were demolished in 2019 as part of the university's masterplan for a new square.