The construction of this section was completed during the 1960s and included the iconic Pennine Tower at Forton Services.

The extensive project was a challenge for engineers, carving landscapes, hilly terrains and densely populated areas. They used innovative techniques such as embankments, bridges and tunnels to deal with varying elevations to ensure a smooth route. It was completed in the 1972 and alleviated congestion on the A6 and A59.