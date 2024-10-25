25 fascinating pictures from the 1960s when the M6 was being built between Preston and Birmingham

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 08:25 BST

These fascinating pictures show the M6 being built - the stage between Preston and Birmingham and north towards the River Lune

The construction of this section was completed during the 1960s and included the iconic Pennine Tower at Forton Services.

The extensive project was a challenge for engineers, carving landscapes, hilly terrains and densely populated areas. They used innovative techniques such as embankments, bridges and tunnels to deal with varying elevations to ensure a smooth route. It was completed in the 1972 and alleviated congestion on the A6 and A59.

The photos were taken at various points along the construction line, it was a huge accomplishment.

The hexagonal Pennine Tower restaurant under construction in the Lancaster Forton Services area on the M6 motorway in England, 29th December 1964. Transport Minister Tom Fraser is set to open the latest section of the motorway (linking the Preston and Lancaster bypasses) in January 1965, but works are running behind schedule. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Building the M6

The hexagonal Pennine Tower restaurant under construction in the Lancaster Forton Services area on the M6 motorway in England, 29th December 1964. Transport Minister Tom Fraser is set to open the latest section of the motorway (linking the Preston and Lancaster bypasses) in January 1965, but works are running behind schedule. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | National World

Photo Sales
A view looking south-east across the Keele Service Area towards Structure 348 on the Birmingham to Preston Motorway (M6)

2. Building the M6

A view looking south-east across the Keele Service Area towards Structure 348 on the Birmingham to Preston Motorway (M6) | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Barn Brick Lane Bridge

3. Building the M6

Barn Brick Lane Bridge | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bridge building...

4. Building the M6

Bridge building... | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Photo Sales
A crane lowers a concrete hopper to the team working on the bridge

5. Building the M6

A crane lowers a concrete hopper to the team working on the bridge | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Looking north across Rising Brook towards the Highfields Farm access bridge and showing Laing excavators and a bulldozer carrying out peat removal.

6. Building the M6

Looking north across Rising Brook towards the Highfields Farm access bridge and showing Laing excavators and a bulldozer carrying out peat removal. | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Photo Sales
