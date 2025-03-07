I go back to one of Blackpool's long lost pubs The Wheatsheaf through 20 retro photographs

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:04 BST

The Wheatsheaf was a typical street corner pub, full of regulars putting the world to rights

It suffered a fire and was closed in 2004. Its memories are now buried deep underneath the foundations of Sainsburys but it was one of those places which remains in the hearts of those who drank there. One reader commented on Facebook “I used to go in the Wheatsheaf. Apparently you were barred once you reached eighteen!”

ICYMI: 31 retro pictures of girls' nights out at Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

"I love old pictures to see how times have changed" 41 Blackpool street scenes from 1920s to 1990s

Wheatsheaf bar staff, from left, Roger Annesly, Paddy McPhee and Matthew Eastwood.

1. Wheatsheaf Memories

Wheatsheaf bar staff, from left, Roger Annesly, Paddy McPhee and Matthew Eastwood. | National World

Photo Sales
The Wheatsheaf won a new quality award as an ' Acclaimed Purveyor' of Theakston's legendary Old Peculier: Barry Eastwood, licensee (left) and Louis Veitch, bar manager.

2. Wheatsheaf Memories

The Wheatsheaf won a new quality award as an ' Acclaimed Purveyor' of Theakston's legendary Old Peculier: Barry Eastwood, licensee (left) and Louis Veitch, bar manager. | National World

Photo Sales
Landlord and landlady Barry Eastwood and Diane Eastwood of the Wheatsheaf

3. Whatsheaf memories

Landlord and landlady Barry Eastwood and Diane Eastwood of the Wheatsheaf | National World

Photo Sales
Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo "Addictions" - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor

4. Wheatsheaf Memories

Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo "Addictions" - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor | National World

Photo Sales
Wheatsheaf party night Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar.

5. Wheatsheaf Memories

Wheatsheaf party night Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar. | National World

Photo Sales
Demolition underway at The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Road

6. Wheatsheaf Memories

Demolition underway at The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Road | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:first personBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice