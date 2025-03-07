It suffered a fire and was closed in 2004. Its memories are now buried deep underneath the foundations of Sainsburys but it was one of those places which remains in the hearts of those who drank there. One reader commented on Facebook “I used to go in the Wheatsheaf. Apparently you were barred once you reached eighteen!”
Wheatsheaf bar staff, from left, Roger Annesly, Paddy McPhee and Matthew Eastwood. | National World
The Wheatsheaf won a new quality award as an ' Acclaimed Purveyor' of Theakston's legendary Old Peculier: Barry Eastwood, licensee (left) and Louis Veitch, bar manager. | National World
Landlord and landlady Barry Eastwood and Diane Eastwood of the Wheatsheaf | National World
Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo "Addictions" - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor | National World
Wheatsheaf party night Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar. | National World
Demolition underway at The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Road | National World
