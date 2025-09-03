19 ways that Lancashire inventions and famous brands we founded in the county changed the world

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Our amazing county has transformed industry and provided the world with many inventions and famous brands.

Lancashire is renowned for its pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution, giving rise to world-changing inventions.

The Spinning Jenny, invented by James Hargreaves in 1764 in Blackburn, revolutionised textile production. Richard Arkwright of Preston pioneered the water frame leading to mass factory manufacturing. And the power loom, developed in the region, further boosted cotton output.

On top of that it’s behind famous brands such as Reebok, Vimto and Holland’s Pies. For a working class county, we have done alreet!

These pictures are just some of the products which started life in Lancashire

Power looms were developed in Lancashire mills for the mass production of woven cloth in towns like Blackburn and Burnley. This photo shows a weaver preparing a shuttle for use in a power loom

1. How Lancashire changed the world

Power looms were developed in Lancashire mills for the mass production of woven cloth in towns like Blackburn and Burnley. This photo shows a weaver preparing a shuttle for use in a power loom

Jet Engine Development following the Second World War put Lancashire on the map. Rover & Rolls-Royce at Barnoldswick were at the the forefront. This picture shows aircraft engineers with radial engines supported on frames, around 1940

2. How Lancashire changed the world

Jet Engine Development following the Second World War put Lancashire on the map. Rover & Rolls-Royce at Barnoldswick were at the the forefront. This picture shows aircraft engineers with radial engines supported on frames, around 1940

Blackpool Rock Shop in 1912. The iconic candy invented in Blackpool is known nationwide.

3. How Lancashire changed the world

Blackpool Rock Shop in 1912. The iconic candy invented in Blackpool is known nationwide.

4. Fylde Coast Confectionary feature (Keswick Road, Blackpool). Just rolling along - Joyce Pemberton (left) and Tracey Bartlett. / BLACKPOOL ROCK / ROCK ROLLING / ROCK ROLLERS

xx | xx

Burtons Biscuits in Blackpool - the home of Wagon Wheels

5. How Lancashire changed the world

Burtons Biscuits in Blackpool - the home of Wagon Wheels

Preston North End in 1888. The Invincibles were the first football league winners and alongside Lancashire clubs Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, they were among first members

6. How Lancashire changed the world

Preston North End in 1888. The Invincibles were the first football league winners and alongside Lancashire clubs Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, they were among first members

