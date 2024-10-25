19 extraordinary vintage pictures of Kirkham from processions to shops, streets and people

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:33 BST

Chief town of the Fylde countryside, Kirkham is full of small, winding streets which echo stories of times gone by

The market town was once the site of a Roman Fort. Its first church came in the seventh century and is therefore a town steeped in history. It has it’s grammar school, the annual Kirkham Club Day, old pubs and a railway. These photos go back in time through a century and remind us how it used to be.

Town End, Kirkham

1. Kirkham historical

Town End, Kirkham | National World

Preston Street, 1905

2. Kirkham, historical

Preston Street, 1905 | National World

A steam train runs through Kirkham from a book by Barry McLoughlin "the Railways of Blackpool and the Fylde Vol 2"

3. Kirkham historical

A steam train runs through Kirkham from a book by Barry McLoughlin "the Railways of Blackpool and the Fylde Vol 2" | National World

St Joseph's Wesham, caught on Kirkham Club Day

4. Kirkham, historical

St Joseph's Wesham, caught on Kirkham Club Day | National World

The History of Kirkham exhibition at Kirkham museum. Picture of a shop which is now Sumners

5. Kirkham historical

The History of Kirkham exhibition at Kirkham museum. Picture of a shop which is now Sumners | National World

Kirkham prepares for a royal visit, pre First World War

6. Kirkham historical

Kirkham prepares for a royal visit, pre First World War | National World

