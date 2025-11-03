Adelphi, Preston retro video

19 seriously brilliant old school pictures that take you right back to the Preston classrooms of 2005

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:50 GMT

How is 2005 20 years ago?

Well, it is, and these pictures go right back to that year across Blackpool schools. Here are 19 picture memories - are you included?

ICYMI: 26 brilliant retro photos of 1990s Preston City Centre that’ll take you back to its shops, streets and pubs

29 nostalgic photos transporting you back to Preston in 1965 and 1966 to remind you of lost days

Some of the students from from City of Preston High School who went to Paris. From left, Sam Alty, Tori Smith and Becky Green

1. Schools 2005

Some of the students from from City of Preston High School who went to Paris. From left, Sam Alty, Tori Smith and Becky Green | National World

Photo Sales
From left, Kirsty Tattersall, Billy Gretton, Lauren O'Brien and Timothy Stevens from City of Preston High School with the vitamin supplement

2. Schools 2005

From left, Kirsty Tattersall, Billy Gretton, Lauren O'Brien and Timothy Stevens from City of Preston High School with the vitamin supplement | National World

Photo Sales
Holme Slack Primary School

3. Schools 2005

Holme Slack Primary School | National World

Photo Sales
Ben Calcutt and Harry Tagg from Broughton in Amounderness C of E School tuck into Christmas Lunch at the Preston Marriott

4. Schools 2005

Ben Calcutt and Harry Tagg from Broughton in Amounderness C of E School tuck into Christmas Lunch at the Preston Marriott | National World

Photo Sales
Pete Aspin, watch manager and Pete Ashby, crew manager with front from left, Peter Burford, Michael Mercer, Matthew Kelly and Priyanka Navekar at the Sherburn school fire brigade visit where they handed out Fire Safety wristbands

5. Schools 2005

Pete Aspin, watch manager and Pete Ashby, crew manager with front from left, Peter Burford, Michael Mercer, Matthew Kelly and Priyanka Navekar at the Sherburn school fire brigade visit where they handed out Fire Safety wristbands | National World

Photo Sales
The Festival Choir at Brownedge St Mary's School who won the first trophy of the year.

6. Schools 2005

The Festival Choir at Brownedge St Mary's School who won the first trophy of the year. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsBlackpoolPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice