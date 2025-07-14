The factories you might remember are featured as well as colleagues and bosses who kept the wheels turning. Different trades and businesses are included – you might recognise some faces.
1. The Factories
Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield Photo: National World
2. The Factories
The picket line at The Arvin Exhaust Factory, 2000 Photo: Dave Nelson
3. Blackpool, 1973
A sunny day for the Flat Roof Company workers Photo: National World
4. The Factories
Staff from Gledhill Water Storage at Squires Gate had picked up a highly commended award in the 1989 Housing Today competition Photo: National World
5. The Factories
Joanne Ashton tests the effects of sunlight on coloured plastics at Glasdons in March 1990 Photo: National World
6. The Factories
Fleetwood net-braider Molly Carter is pictured at Gourock Rope Company, 1981 Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.