5 . Fallen for Bagpuss's gentle charms

Children's TV operates at a breakneck speed these days, packing in the action as if in a constant battle for the limited attention span of modern youngsters. But it wasn't always that way, as Bagpuss proves. The sleepy, sluggish 'saggy, old cloth cat' and his friends - including a grumpy woodpecker bookend called Professor Yaffle, the ragdoll Madeleine and half a dozen mischievous mice - enchanted children during the 1970s. It was a warm hug of a show in which each episode Bagpuss woke with a yawn to discover a new object in the shop where he and his pals lived. They would spend the next 15 minutes discovering the story behind that object, before Bagpuss again grew very tired and they all went back to sleep. Only 13 episodes were ever made by Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin, but that did not stop it becoming an all-time classic which had youngsters glued to their TV sets in the 70s and in 1999 was voted the UK's favourite children's television programme of all time. Other popular children's TV shows of the 70s included The Clangers, The Wombles, Mr Benn, Rainbow, and Swap Shop. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo: Tony Johnson