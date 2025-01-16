14 memorable tribute pictures to Linda Nolan remembering her life in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:43 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 12:51 GMT

Linda Nolan made her home in our seaside town.

With her sisters, Linda lived her life in the spotlight after their hit I’m in the Mood for Dancing topped the charts in 1979.

The Nolans scored seven UK top 20 hits, including their most famous song, which reached number three in 1980.

She eventually launched her solo career but remained in Blackpool, supporting her home town through theatre, music and charitable causes.

Adam Knight, chief executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Linda Nolan, a cherished friend of Blackpool Grand Theatre and a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

“Linda’s warmth, talent, and unforgettable charm made her a joy to work with and a star both on and off the stage.

“Her incredible strength and generosity of spirit touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy in our hearts. Blackpool was her home, and she will forever remain a part of the fabric of this town. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

These lovely picture memories rememeber Linda’s life in Blackpool’s public eye.

ICYMI: Linda Nolan passes away aged 65 after two decade long cancer battle

Linda at the Tangerine Club, back in the day

1. Linda Nolan - in pictures

Linda at the Tangerine Club, back in the day | National World

Photo Sales
Linda Nolan (centre) with Ruth Langsford, Anne Nolan , Linda Nolan Denise Nolan and Saira Kahn at the opening of Coleen Nolan's tour of Naked, at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

2. Linda Nolan - in pictures

Linda Nolan (centre) with Ruth Langsford, Anne Nolan , Linda Nolan Denise Nolan and Saira Kahn at the opening of Coleen Nolan's tour of Naked, at Blackpool's Grand Theatre | Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Linda at the opening of Coleen's one-woman show

3. Linda Nolan - in pictures

Linda at the opening of Coleen's one-woman show | Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Linda as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers

4. Linda Nolan - in pictures

Linda as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers | National World

Photo Sales
As Maggie May in 1987

5. Linda Nolan - in pictures

As Maggie May in 1987 | National World

Photo Sales
Linda Nolan checks in at Stanley House Hotel

6. Linda Nolan - in pictures

Linda Nolan checks in at Stanley House Hotel | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolTheatreMusicMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice