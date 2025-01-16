With her sisters, Linda lived her life in the spotlight after their hit I’m in the Mood for Dancing topped the charts in 1979.

The Nolans scored seven UK top 20 hits, including their most famous song, which reached number three in 1980.

She eventually launched her solo career but remained in Blackpool, supporting her home town through theatre, music and charitable causes.

Adam Knight, chief executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Linda Nolan, a cherished friend of Blackpool Grand Theatre and a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

“Linda’s warmth, talent, and unforgettable charm made her a joy to work with and a star both on and off the stage.

“Her incredible strength and generosity of spirit touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy in our hearts. Blackpool was her home, and she will forever remain a part of the fabric of this town. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

These lovely picture memories rememeber Linda’s life in Blackpool’s public eye.

1 . Linda Nolan - in pictures Linda at the Tangerine Club, back in the day | National World Photo Sales

2 . Linda Nolan - in pictures Linda Nolan (centre) with Ruth Langsford, Anne Nolan , Linda Nolan Denise Nolan and Saira Kahn at the opening of Coleen Nolan's tour of Naked, at Blackpool's Grand Theatre | Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3 . Linda Nolan - in pictures Linda at the opening of Coleen's one-woman show | Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4 . Linda Nolan - in pictures Linda as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers | National World Photo Sales

5 . Linda Nolan - in pictures As Maggie May in 1987 | National World Photo Sales

6 . Linda Nolan - in pictures Linda Nolan checks in at Stanley House Hotel | National World Photo Sales