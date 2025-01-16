With her sisters, Linda lived her life in the spotlight after their hit I’m in the Mood for Dancing topped the charts in 1979.
The Nolans scored seven UK top 20 hits, including their most famous song, which reached number three in 1980.
She eventually launched her solo career but remained in Blackpool, supporting her home town through theatre, music and charitable causes.
Adam Knight, chief executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Linda Nolan, a cherished friend of Blackpool Grand Theatre and a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.
“Linda’s warmth, talent, and unforgettable charm made her a joy to work with and a star both on and off the stage.
“Her incredible strength and generosity of spirit touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy in our hearts. Blackpool was her home, and she will forever remain a part of the fabric of this town. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."
These lovely picture memories rememeber Linda’s life in Blackpool’s public eye.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.