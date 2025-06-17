14 memorable photos telling story of the 90s, from Britpop to cyber pets craze

These photos tell the story of a decade which gave us Britpop and the Spice Girls, and witnessed the downfall of Margaret Thatcher and the rise of New Labour.
The evocative images capture some of the major events of the 1990s, the decade’s biggest trends, from fashion to TV, and its defining characters.
What are your happiest memories of the 90s, and which bits are you glad we’ve left behind?
1. Oasis' legendary Knebworth gigs
Britpop ruled during the 90s, and Oasis emerged from a mighty battle with Blur as the kings of the scene. The climax came with two legendary gigs at Knebworth in August 1996, when Liam and Noel, who were still just about on talking terms at the time, played to 250,000 fans over two nights. | Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
2. Thatcher resigns
She was always a divisive figure but Margaret Thatcher dominated the 80s in a way few politicians have. So it was a major moment, marking a new era in politics, when the 'Iron Lady' announced her resignation on November 22, 1990, and was replaced by the 'Grey Man', John Major. The unpopularity of the poll tax, which led to protests across the country, was a major factor in her downfall. | Tom Stoddart Archive/Getty Images Photo: Tom Stoddart Archive/Getty Images
3. Bucket hat
If any one fashion trend defined the 90s, and the Britpop era in particular, it was surely the bucket hat, sported here by a clubber in October 1991 | Glyn Howells/Getty Images Photo: Glyn Howells/Getty Images
4. New Labour's landslide victory
Tony Blair's New Labour stormed to a huge victory in May 1997, to the soundtrack of D:Ream's Things Can Only Get Better, ending 18 years of Tory rule. Blair presided over the flag-waving era of Cool Britannia, modelling himself as a man of the people and courting celebrities including Noel Gallagher. He was hugely popular at first and remained in the hot seat for 10 years, but his legacy was tarnished in many people's eyes by the Iraq war. | JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images
5. A nation mourns
Few events have united a nation in grief like the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Mourners left a sea of flowers outside Buckingham Palace in tribute to the 'People's Princess', and a new version of Elton John's Candle in the Wind, known as Goodbye England's Rose, soared to the top of the charts, raising millions for charities Diana had supported. The emotion proved too much for this youngster, pictured paying her respects at the palace with her family. | THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images Photo: THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images
6. Girl Power
Britpop may have defined the 90s but the Spice Girls were the decade's biggest pop phenomenon, with their 'girl power' mantra inspiring a new generation of youngsters. They were formed in 1994 and their debut single, Wannabe, rocketed to number one two years later. As well as their infectious pop anthems and positive message of female empowerment, part of the appeal was that everyone could identify with one of the quintet, be it Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty (Melanie C), Baby (Emma Bunton), Ginger (Geri Halliwell) or Posh (Victoria Beckham). They have sold more than 100 records worldwide, making them the best selling female group in history. This fantastic photo of the pop icons was taken backstage at the 1997 Brit Awards. | Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images Photo: Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images