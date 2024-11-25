12 of the most iconic landmarks wiped from the Blackpool landscape through time

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:05 BST

Landmarks stick in the mind – even when they’re long gone and replaced by something else.

And the ones pictured here are no different. Most have been completely demolished and replaced but there are a couple which remain, although unrecognisable to how they were originally.

Lewis’s – we’ll never forget that. It was such a prime seafront spot and the facade was unmistakable. The ABC cinema, Devonshire Road Hospital, boating pool – they are all memorable places.

Derby Baths

1. Blackpool's lost landmarks

Derby Baths | National World

The old Mecca Ballroom building started life in 1965 as the Locarno. It eventually ended up a bowling alley and a nightclub before being demolished in 2009

2. GBlackpool's lost landmarks

The old Mecca Ballroom building started life in 1965 as the Locarno. It eventually ended up a bowling alley and a nightclub before being demolished in 2009 | National World

The Big Wheel opened in 1896 on the corner of Coronation Street and Adelaide Street and was 220 feet in height - a prominent landmark

3. Blackpool's Lost Landmarks

The Big Wheel opened in 1896 on the corner of Coronation Street and Adelaide Street and was 220 feet in height - a prominent landmark | National World

Devonshire Road Primary School

4. Blackpool's Lost Landmarks

Devonshire Road Primary School | National World

Lewis's was an iconic seafront landmark

5. Blackpool's long lost landmarks

Lewis's was an iconic seafront landmark | National World

C&S Brewery was on Talbot Road

6. Blackpool's lost landmarks

C&S Brewery was on Talbot Road | National World

