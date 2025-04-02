11 rare pictures of HMP Manchester when it was Strangeways Prison during the riots of 1990

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:13 BST

Strangeways Prison, as it was 30 years ago, was the site of one of the most infamous prison riots in British history.

They happened during April 1990 and began as a protest against poor conditions, overcrowding and harsh treatment of inmates.

It lasted 25 days making it the longest prison disturbance in the UK.

The riots caused major damage and led to significant reforms in the prison system. Authorities began to improve conditions and more rehabilitative approach was introduced. It is now called HMP Manchester. These news pictures recall the events as they unfolded.

ICYMI: I revisit Manchester's Hulme and Moss Side through 13 pictures of days gone by

I revisit Salford in past times through fascinating pictures of streets, people and city life

8 nostalgic photos of Christmas shoppers in the 1970s - and what the stores looked like

Subscribe to our free Manchester World newsletter here for all of the latest headlines

Inmates on the roof of Strangeways Prison in Manchester protesting over living conditions, April 1990. A prisoner and a prison officer died in the riot and the prison was later renamed HM Prison Manchester. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Strangeways Riots, 1990

Inmates on the roof of Strangeways Prison in Manchester protesting over living conditions, April 1990. A prisoner and a prison officer died in the riot and the prison was later renamed HM Prison Manchester. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prisoners on the rooftop of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

2. Strangeways Riots, 1990

Prisoners on the rooftop of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Inmates of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) demand to speak with MPs during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

3. Strangeways Riots, 1990

Inmates of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) demand to speak with MPs during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prisoners on the rooftop of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

4. Strangeways Riots, 1990

Prisoners on the rooftop of Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Prisoners on a rooftop at Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) after 1000 inmates rioted in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

5. Strangeways Riots, 1990

Prisoners on a rooftop at Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) after 1000 inmates rioted in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot by the prisoners in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

6. Strangeways Riots, 1990

Strangeways Prison (now HM Prison Manchester) during a riot by the prisoners in protest at conditions in the jail, April 1990. The rooftop protest lasted from the 1st to the 25th April. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice