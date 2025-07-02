Save 72% on the women's Calvin Klein Eternity Moment perfume now just £16.99 perfect for summer | Wowcher/Canva

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment perfume is now available for just £16.99 from Wowcher

Looking for the perfect summer scent that’s both elegant and affordable? Wowcher has you covered with a limited-time offer on Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau De Parfum (30ml) now only £16.99, that’s a huge saving of 72% off the Sephora price £56.99.

Designed for the modern woman who embraces both softness and strength. Add the Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau De Parfum to your summer beauty line-up. It’s refreshing, romantic, and deeply feminine, it’s a scent that speaks of sunshine, spontaneity, and timeless elegance .

This bottle is the ideal size for handbags and holidays, a compact luxury perfect for spritzing on the go. Whether you're heading out for brunch, a summer date, or just want to feel effortlessly confident during the day, this scent offers a charming and feminine signature. With over 600 purchases already made this perfume is selling fast.

Eternity Moment’s airy and floral profile makes it especially suitable for summer months, when you want something that feels light and refreshing but still turns heads. It's the kind of fragrance that lingers gently, leaving a soft yet memorable trail.

This perfume is also a great idea for a gift for your mum, sister or best friend. Especially if they like pretty pink things as the beautiful bottle adds a stylish touch to any dressing table.

