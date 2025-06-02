Which? gave it an 82% rating – this Outsunny gazebo is a summer lifesaver | Outsunny

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This pop-up gazebo scored 82% in recent Which? tests – and it’s currently down to just £55.99 on Amazon, making it a must for BBQs, parties and festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year at our village beer festival, we learned the hard way that a day out in the British sunshine can turn into a soggy disaster in minutes. This year, I’m ready – and it’s all thanks to a pop-up gazebo that’s just been recommended by Which? consumer testers.

The Outsunny 3x3m Pop Up Gazebo is currently on offer for just £55.99 on Amazon – that’s 29% off the original price. It’s also been awarded a brilliant 82% score by Which?, with particular praise for how easy it is to assemble – no tools or temper tantrums required.

This pop-up shelter is made for unpredictable summer weather. The UV and water-resistant canopy gives you shade on scorching days and protection when the heavens open. It comes with four zippered side panels – so you can go fully enclosed or keep it open for breeze and mingling.

The steel frame is powder-coated for durability, and it even includes eight drainage holes to stop water collecting on top. When you’re done, it packs neatly into the included carry bag for easy storage and transport.

It’s not just me who’s been impressed. With over 3,600 Amazon reviews and a solid 4-star rating, this is a garden essential for anyone planning a street party, festival day, or even a last-minute BBQ with the neighbours.

With multiple colour options, it’s also easy to coordinate – but be quick, because the most popular shades and sizes tend to sell out fast when the weather forecast starts to change.

This summer, I’m not risking a soggy sausage or a drowned pint. A proper gazebo like this one is a small investment that could save your whole day.