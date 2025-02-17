This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

My honest review of the Vivo Barefoot Running Shoes – here’s how they really performed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My new year’s resolution every year, like many of us, is to get fit and healthy. Before having my son, I was really into running - not marathons, but a few miles three times a week kept me feeling fit. Plus, running is free, and there’s nothing like the rush of sprinting outdoors. Now, I’ve decided it’s time to get back into it.

The only real essential for running is a good pair of shoes. There’s nothing worse than heading out for a run, only to end up with sore feet - or worse, blisters - within minutes. That’s why I decided to try the Vivo Barefoot Running Shoes (£170). With so many people raving about them, I couldn’t resist seeing if they lived up to the hype.

I was looking for a pair of trainers that would help encourage me to get outside and go running | Vivo Barefoot

What are the VivoBarefoot Motus Strength Womens Running Shoes?

The Motus Strength Running Trainer is the first ever zero-drop barefoot strength-training footwear. It’s made for moving naturally during high-impact workouts, with added protection and stability that doesn’t sacrifice barefoot feel.

How do the Barefoot Running Shoes look and feel?

The first thing that stood out to me was how lightweight and flexible these shoes are. I’m used to wearing more traditional running trainers, so I was a little bit worried about the barely there look. Could these really be comfy or would it literally feel like running with no shoes on at all?

Surprisingly, the Motus Strength Shoes are actually really comfortable to wear and look good too. I’m still fairly new to the world of minimalist running shoes, but the running shoes are of really high-quality.

Are the Barefoot running shoes worth buying?

Overall, I’m really happy with the Vivo Barefoot Motus Strength Running Shoes. Whilst I understand the price might be a bit too much for some people, I believe they are worth the investment. I’m not saying by wearing these trainers you will have the motivation to run a marathon or become faster than Usain Bolt but the comfort has definitely encouraged me to get out more.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now