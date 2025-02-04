This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Luxury designer perfumes don’t have to be expensive: I’ve searched the internet and found the best deals available right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a self-confessed beauty addict you could buy me a bottle of perfume for Christmas, birthdays and Valentine’s Day and I’d would still want more. Perfume collections have multiplied over the past few years thanks to celebrities and influencers, such as Molly-Mae Hague showing off their huge range’. And ‘fragrance wardrobes’ and ‘perfume halls’ are now a thing with shelves from floor to ceiling packed with the latest luxury brands.

Designer perfumes can be expensive, so I’ve made it my job to find the best deals available right now so you can get the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day. Here are five luxury perfumes without the designer price tag.

Jimmy Choo

I Want Choo Eau de Parfum 40ml £32 (rrp £41.99) - The floral scent features a top note of Mandarin contrasted with velvety Peach with base notes of Vanilla and Benzoin leaving an intense trail behind. This perfume is for the girly-girl that prefers a lighter fragrance. Over 85% of Amazon customers agree with me that this is a "beautiful" perfume and gave it five stars. Click here to buy.

Prada

Paradoxe 90ml £86.51( rrp £138.66) - I came across this perfume as a tiny tester in a magazine and it went straight to the top of my wish list. This floral fragrance is intense and sensual and its amber notes give a vibrant warmth. It smells ‘expensive ’plus Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is also the face of the perfume so you know it’s going to be good. Find the offer here.

Elizabeth Arden

Splendor Eau De Parfum 125ml £9.55 (rrp 12.23) - If you are looking for something with a more fresh scent then the Elizabeth Arden perfume is the best one to buy. I prefer stronger fragrances but if you like a lighter perfume then this is a must-have signature scent to add to your collection. Click here to order.

Viktor & Rolf

Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml £79.25 (rrp £95) - At one point everyone was smelling of the original Flowerbomb perfume. Thankfully the brand has since launched several other fragrances to widen their range. The perfume is a delicious scent that has been inspired by ‘the theatrical tradition of Burlesque.’ It features notes of ruby orchid, peach accord, jasmine and red vanilla bean. Find the deal here.

Lancôme

La Vie Est Belle 100ml £75.43 (rrp £132.85) - This perfume will get you so many compliments - women will stop you in the street to ask you what perfume you have on. The perfume bridges notes of Iris Pallida Butter with the vibrant patchouli – layered alongside notes of sensual vanilla perfect for a classy, elegant lady. Shop the deal here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now