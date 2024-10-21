Unmissable air fryer deal: This family air fryer is less than half its original price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consumer technology writer and air fryer expert Gareth Butterfield has spotted an amazing deal on a top-spec air fryer

Every now and again a deal comes along that's too good to miss. Really decent family-sized air fryers can cost in excess of £200 - like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, for example.

It's a £269.99 air fryer with a clever drawer that can be divided up to take separate portions, or used as a single drawer for a large joint of meat, for example.

There aren't many like this on the market, but Instant, a well-known brand in the air fryer world, has a very similar appliance called the Vortex Plus Versazone.

It has an 8.5-litre basket that can be split into a dual basket, and all the individual modes and presets you'd expect from a £219.99 air fryer.

For just over your £100 you'll get eight functions including bake, roast grill and air fry, and digital controls including a sync system that will ensure your portions are perfect at the same time.

The basket divides up into two zones with separate controls and there's a digital message bar which makes timing food so much easier.

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer does have a larger drawer, at 10.4 litres, but it's a larger appliance, so it'll take up more space. It also has just seven functions, rather than eight.

So this seems like a perfect air fryer for people who regularly need to feed a family, especially if their budget doesn't quite stretch to Ninja.

Just bear in mind delivery can take up to seven days, if you select the free option. Standard 3-5 day delivery is £3.99, and express delivery is £4.99.