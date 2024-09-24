Quirky advent calendars you can buy for Christmas 2024 | Various

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s the season for advent calendars to hit the shops, and in recent years it’s gone way beyond the traditional advents with festive pictures and chocolates.

You can now buy boxes with fizz, beauty products and more, so we decided to find some of the more unusual advents on offer.

The advent calendar you never knew you needed - with collectable festive ducks | Amazon UK

This Rubber Duck Advent Calendar (£9.90) includes 24 festive rubber ducks to collect each day of December in the run up to Christmas. If you’ve got a youngster who’s obsessed with ducks, then this might be the perfect advent calendar for you. You’d be surprised how many of these are available to buy on Amazon, and there’s even Halloween versions with spooky ducks.

Popcorn and marshmallows with a festive twist | QVC/John Lewis

For alternatives to chocolate, there’s The Naked Marshmallow Advent Calendar (£20) from John Lewis, with 25 marshmallows in 12 flavours to enjoy, and Joe & Seph's Advent Calendar (£24) with flavours including caramel, brandy butter and gingerbread to try.

This is a great advent calendar for fitness fans | MyProtein

If you’ve got a fitness fanatic in your life, they may appreciate the Myprotein Advent Calendar (£59.99) with protein powders and other health food treats to try this festive season. This calendar is well reviewed by previous buyers so could be a hit with your gym-bunny partner.

Grow your own advent calendar | Amazon UK

For green-fingered folk, this Grow Your Own advent calendar (£24.99) contains 25 vegetable, salad and herb seeds - so if you’ve got a family allotment or a gardening fanatic in the family, this might be the ideal gift for them. It also comes with pegs and twine so you can display your daily packages.

Robot advent calendar | Menkind

Nothing says Christmas like... building your own robot? Well it’s not the most festive calendar we’ve found, but it’s certainly unusual. With The Robot Advent Calendar (£35) each day brings you one step closer to building your very own robot, with a new component behind each door to add to your creation.

NotOnTheHighStreet

For something a bit different to your what’s-behind-the-door advent calendar, is this Christmas Embroidery Kit by Oh Sew Bootiful (£24.95) where you can sew a festive image on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas - and you’ll feel accomplished when you’ve finished it!

This German candle arch is on sale for £2,380.17 | Amazon UK

And if you really want to splash the cash, this German candle arch advent calendar will set you back £2,380.17. It’s made by German folk art brand Richard Glässer with festive wooden figures and electric-light candles. It’s available to buy on Amazon now.