The iPhone 16 Pro Max has been reduced in surprise Black Friday deal

The iPhone 16 has been included in the Black Friday sales in a surprise discount for 2025.

The flagship Apple phone was only launched in September and it is usually not discounted in the first year of sale. Instead, big savings can be made on last year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions.

However, Sky Mobile has broken the trend to offer a discount on the iPhone 16 and the range-topping iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the most technology-packed and expensive in the range but Sky is selling it for no money up front and just £38 per month on a contract deal. Listed at £42 on the Apple website, the deal is one of the cheapest prices on the market.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in four different colours including a Desert Titanium. In December Apple will update the phones with its new Apple Intelligence. It includes new AI notification summaries, writing tips and a new virtual assistant interface.

Sky has also cut the price of the base Apple iPhone 16 model to just £25 a month in the Black Friday sale.

The Sky sale also has big Apple iPhone rivals at lower prices including the Samsung Galaxy S24 for £21 a month on a contract deal, and the Google Pixel 9 for £23 per month.

For those who already own a phone Sky has also launched some of the cheapest SIM cards on the market. A £15 per month SIM card now comes with 100GB of data and the £10 option offers 50GB. However, this does not beat the best value SIM on the market. Smarty is offering a £10 SIM card with 80GB data and an unlimited data SIM for just £20 in its Black Friday sale.

The phone deals are not the only offers listed by Sky for Black Friday. It has also cut the price of its Sky Stream box, which uses WiFi instead of the need for a Sky dish, to its lowest ever at just £19. The price also includes free Netflix, meaning Sky itself is just £10 a month.

A sports package that includes all Sky Sports channels can be added for another £20 to bring the total with Sky, Netflix and Sport to £39 per month. You can see the deals here.