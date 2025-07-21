Earn points playing the slot games, and you can exchange them for real-world rewards | MyVegas

Fancy winning cruise discounts and hotel stays by playing games on your phone? The MyVegas Slots app lets you do exactly that – and it’s completely free to play.

If you're a fan of spending your spare time playing games on your phone, this could be the perfect app for you - because the more you play it, the more rewards you earn.

It's called MyVegas Slots, and it literally rewards you for playing a free slot machine.

You install the app and you're instantly given three million free chips, which you can then use to play the various slot machine games. And as you spin away, you clock up reward points - which can be exchanged for real prizes.

People have earned holidays and nights out from their rewards store | Myvegas

The prizes include Norwegian Cruise Line holidays, hotels stays, dining, and entertainment, and more, and they're all up for grabs once you've earned enough points.

One player wrote a review on the Google Play store, saying: "Gameplay is fun and visually stimulating, but the rewards... I just spent 300,000 points on $750 off a cruise for me and my wife.

"I was curious it was legit... It is! I have spent $0 in the game, but to get that amount of money off my cruise, something I was already planning to spend normal price on, was such a blessing. Going to keep playing this one!!

Some reviewers have mentioned short windows to claim the rewards, so it's obvious you need to be on the ball, but plenty of positive reviews have been left on the game's page.

To find out more about the game, the rewards, and how to download it to your phone, click here.

