Five months on from my Simba mattress switch, here’s how it’s holding up — from sticky summer nights to long reading sessions in bed.

Back in March, I wrote about finally parting ways with my long-suffering old mattress after nearly a decade of shared nights, creaks and increasingly dodgy sleep. I swapped it out for the Simba Hybrid mattress, along with the brand’s pillow and duvet, and promised to report back once I’d put it properly through its paces.

Well, I’ve now been sleeping on the Simba for five months – and with a few warm summer nights behind us, I feel like it’s time for an honest update.

Let’s start with the heat. A few nights ago, our indoor bedroom thermometer was reading 27°C at bedtime. The sort of night that, in the past, would have had me dreading bed — knowing I’d wake up drenched, overheating, and increasingly irritable as the hours ticked by. But surprisingly, we had nothing to worry about. It wasn’t miraculous – it was still warm – but there was no awful, sweaty cling, no trapped heat, and no need to get up and strip off layers or switch to the floor.

That, to me, says a lot. Because the real sign of a good mattress in summer isn’t that it makes you feel cold — it’s that it doesn’t turn into a swamp. The Simba Hybrid, paired with the Simba Hybrid Pillow and Duvet, seems to find that sweet spot: we stay covered, but not suffocated.

The cool comfort has been matched by long-term support, too. I’m still free of the morning back and shoulder pain I used to assume was just part of getting older. That cautious, two-stage lever-out-of-bed movement I perfected over the years? Gone. I get up normally now, which feels like a ridiculous thing to celebrate — until you remember what it was like when every movement felt like a risk.

Products tested Simba Hybrid Mattress: I tested the Simba Hybrid Mattress , available direct from Simba for £899 (king size). It combines five layers of comfort, including Aerocoil® micro springs and cooling technology, for exceptional support and temperature regulation. Simba Hybrid Pillow: I was so impressed with the mattress that I decided to upgrade my pillow game as well. The Simba Hybrid Pillow (£109) features adjustable Nanocube® filling, temperature regulation, and a breathable design, making it customisable for different sleep positions. Simba Hybrid Duvet: To complete the full Simba sleep experience, I also invested in the Simba Hybrid Duvet (£139). It’s designed with Stratos® temperature control, helping to maintain an ideal sleeping climate throughout the night. Together, these have elevated our slumbers to boss level—turning our bed into the kind of luxurious retreat you normally only find in high-end hotels.

Five months in, the Simba still feels supportive and evenly balanced. We rotate it monthly, and so far it’s held its shape brilliantly. I read a lot in bed and often sit upright for long periods — but as far as I can tell, my backside hasn’t left a permanent dent in the mattress. The edge support still holds up well, too, which is a minor but underrated feature for anyone who finds themselves perching to put on socks or sitting with a coffee first thing.

My only small gripe? I didn’t realise quite how deep the mattress is. We’ve had to replace a few fitted sheets because the older ones just couldn’t stay put — they’d ping off at the corners in the night like over-wound mousetraps. A minor inconvenience, but worth noting for anyone making the switch.

Would I still recommend it? Absolutely. It’s proven itself as a long-term investment in proper rest. I’ve said before that a good mattress is one of those things you don’t really appreciate until you’ve lived with a bad one for too long — and the Simba has backed that up, night after night.