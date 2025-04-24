EE's Galaxy S25 offer comes with a Galaxy Watch7 and Buds3 Pro in a free gift package worth more than £600 | Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here – and EE’s giving you over £620 of top-tier extras when you snap it up on contract before 20 May 2025.

This is Samsung’s most powerful phone yet, and EE’s just dropped a deal that’s too good to miss. The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, a jaw-dropping 200MP quad-lens camera, S Pen built-in, and the lightning-fast Snapdragon Elite 8 processor. It’s backed by a hefty 5,000mAh battery and loaded with Galaxy AI to help you do more, faster. If you’re after a phone that can handle work, play and everything in between, this one delivers.

Now here’s where it gets juicy. EE is slashing up to £504 off monthly plans, and if you buy before 20 May 2025, you’ll walk away with over £620 worth of extras thrown in for free.

You can get the Galaxy S25 Ultra deal from EE here.

You’ll get a Galaxy Watch7 worth £289, a pair of Galaxy Buds3 Pro worth £219, and a six-month trial of Google AI One Premium (normally £113). You’ve got 30 days from the date of purchase to claim your Watch and Buds, and the final claim deadline for the Buds is 19 June 2025. The Google trial can be activated anytime before 31 January 2026.

Here’s a quick look at EE’s best value options:

Unlimited Essentials: £23/month (was £37) – save £504

Unlimited No Frills: £18/month (was £32) – save £504

25GB Essentials: £16/month (was £29) – save £468

Unlimited Full Works: £39/month (was £50) – save £396, with extras like Netflix, Game Pass or Google One

You can browse all Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals on EE here.

How does it compare?

Mobiles.co.uk is also offering a solid deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB storage and 230GB of Vodafone data. It’s £51 a month with a £280 upfront fee, and includes the Buds3 Pro and Google AI trial – but no Galaxy Watch7. The total cost of ownership is higher at £1,525.60.

If that sounds more your style, you can check out the Mobiles.co.uk Galaxy S25 Ultra deal here.

Bottom line? EE’s deal offers better value overall with more included tech and lower monthly prices. But if big storage and big data are your top priorities, Mobiles.co.uk is worth a look too. Either way, these prices won’t hang around for long.

