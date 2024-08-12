Jamie Oliver's popular kitchen item is reduced in a special deal on Amazon | Amazon

Chef Jamie Oliver has developed many cookery products and one of the most popular on Amazon is now part of a limited offer deal with its price slashed

Top-rated Jamie Oliver kitchenware is among popular Tefal cookery equipment with prices cut by up to 46%. It’s part of a special Amazon deal running in August with just days left to bag a bargain.

Shoppers have raved about the Naked Chef’s cooking item, with many saying how they have bought it time and time again. Gaining mainly five star reviews from nearly 13,000 people, the cooking essential is described repeatedly as “perfect”, “excellent” and “value for money”.

One shopper even described it as the “Rolls Royce of pans”. It’s not just Amazon giving keen cooks a bargain on the Jamie Oliver pan as there’s also a half price deal on it in the Robert Dyas sale.

It’s one two Tefal items in Amazon limited time special deals this month. The first is a soup and smoothie maker that normally costs £129.99 but is reduced down to £69.99 here.

The Tefal Easy Soup and Smoothie Maker, 1.2 Litre Jug with five programs can make smooth and chunky soup, smoothies and compotes. It has an auto clean system and will remain nearly half price until Tuesday August 20. After that, the price on this Amazon exclusive product will rise back up to its regular amount.

Happy shopper Peter Riley said: “It's just so easy to make great soup. A French friend (an accomplished cook) has had one for years and she swears by it. I've made soup the traditional way for years and resisted buying a machine to do the job, but it was on offer on Amazon recently so I took the plunge.

“Where it particularly scores for me with a small kitchen is it’s a one-pot solution - load, switch on and leave it. It’s easy to clean up afterwards and has automated programmes. There’s smooth, with lumps, compote.”

Even more popular is the Tefal Jamie Oliver Cook's Direct Stainless Steel Frying Pan. This 24 cm, non-stick coated pan with a heat indicator is a favourite with many.

While the price tag on Jamie Oliver’s Direct Stainless Steel Frying Pan is usually £44, Amazon shoppers can save 16% and bag it for £36.97 here for a limited time. The deal runs on Amazon until August 25. While the same pan is £23.99 in the Robert Dyas online sale here while stocks last.

The frying pan has a riveted safe-grip handle, thermo-signal that helps with “precision cooking” and is compatible with an induction hob. Shopper Mihaela Dumitru wrote in his five star review of the frying pan: “It’s perfect. I love it. So far everything I cooked in it was as expected. It does what it says. It's just perfect for steaks.”

Another called Bryfos added that Jamie Oliver pans were “good”. “The pan coupling to induction hob is superb,” they said. “These are the Rolls Royce of pans.” Hilary Gosling raved: “It’s perfect. Best I have ever had.”