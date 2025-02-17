One of my favourite portable power stations has just gone incredibly cheap

The Jackery Explorer 240 V2 is the most compact AC power station in the range | Jackery

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted this amazing deal on one of his favourite portable power stations

Portable power stations are quickly becoming one of the most useful gadgets you can buy. They can be used to power everything from laptops and tablets, to small power tools and camping fridges.

I've been using this one, the Jackery Explorer 240 V2, for the best part of a year now, and it's such a useful bit of kit.

It's handy for so many things, and it can power a PC on the move | Jackery

It's marketed as being small enough to fit in a backpack and that's only sort of true, but it's certainly small enough to carry around very easily, because it's designed to be light and compact.

Unlike some small power stations, this one has an inverter built in. It's capable of pumping out 300 watts to its three-pin socket, which is plenty for most camping scenarios, and more than enough to charge up laptops, cameras, or even an e-bike.

It can be charged through USB, from the mains, or through a solar panel - which is sold separately, but very useful.

Solar panels are available, which makes the power station truly off-grid | Jackery

I actually use mine for the weirdest of reasons, to keep a vivarium powered for my wife's pet lizard. He travels with us in a motorhome and his 100w basking bulb needs to be kept on to keep him warm through the day. The Jackery has never missed a beat.

It's such a strong brand, known for its reliability and robustness, and the Explorer 240 V2 is definitely one of the highlights of the range.

Usually, these cost £259.99, but there's a deal on Amazon bringing it down to just £169, which is an absolute bargain.

It even beats the price on Jackery's website, where it's currently listed at £199.

We don't know how long this Amazon deal will last, it's billed as a "limited-time deal" so if you want to have one ready for the camping season, grab one as soon as possible.