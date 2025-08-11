Step into the virtual casino with MyVegas Slots – your spins could unlock real-world rewards. | MyVegas Slots

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Discover how MyVegas Slots, the free-to-play app backed by MGM Resorts, lets UK players turn spins into cruises, hotel stays and more – without spending a penny.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re 18 or over and living in the UK, this is one app opportunity you may wish you’d discovered sooner

Forget noisy “install now” pitches. Imagine a game where spinning reels quietly unlocks real-life perks, from cruises to hotel breaks. That’s the promise of MyVegas Slots, the free-to-play sensation that has quietly built an impressive legacy.

Launched over a decade ago by gaming veterans at PlayStudios, MyVegas Slots pioneered the “play-to-reward” model. Backed by investments from MGM Resorts and Activision Blizzard, it lets players collect loyalty points that can be exchanged for meals, stays, show tickets and more. By 2014, it had become the number one casino app across iOS, Android and Kindle, rapidly expanding its user base and reward options.

It doesn’t just feel like Las Vegas – it is Vegas, virtually. Branded slots from MGM icons like Bellagio, Aria and Luxor line its lobby, and players can still redeem comps for attractions, shows, dining and cruises, even from the UK.

Today, the app continues to draw millions of spins. With thousands of five-star ratings, regular bonus chips and even a global “World Tournament of Slots” with the chance to win trips to the Bahamas, it keeps players engaged with features and events that go well beyond typical slot apps.

Why UK players are paying attention right now

Free to join, with a 3,000,000-chip welcome pack – no deposits, no ads, no catch

Real-world rewards, not just virtual points

Proven track record from award-winning creators recognised by major gaming industry outlets

All the thrill of Vegas from your phone

This isn’t about gambling – it’s about discovering a game with a heritage, purpose and surprising pay-off.

If gambling feels out of control, visit GambleAware or call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.