Mystery beach holidays to the Maldives, St Lucia, or Mauritius from only £199 with Wowcher | Canva

Escape to the sun with a mystery beach holiday to luxury destinations with Wowcher.

Are you bored with the usual travel plans? If you love a little excitement and mystery, Wowcher's Mystery Beach Holiday is perfect for you. You could be relaxing on the beaches of St Lucia, enjoying cocktails in Mexico, or discovering the beautiful beaches of Thailand.

There’s just one small catch... you won't know your destination until after you book! It's the ultimate way to add adventure and surprise to your holiday. Book now from just £199 per person and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

You could be heading off to one of over 70 destinations such as Maldives, Thailand, Jamaica, Maldives, Barbados, Mexico, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Antalya, Malta, St Lucia, Mauritius, Nice, Sorrento or Santorini and more. For the full list of holiday destinations and Terms &Conditions Click here .

Wowcher Beach Mystery Holiday | Wowcher

Enjoy a minimum five-night getaway at a luxurious 3-star hotel or higher, complete with return flights and a stay in one of our exclusive destinations. Plus you could save hundreds of pounds with this amazing deal compared to similar holidays advertised on TUI and On The Beach. Read More here .

How Does Mystery Holidays Work?

Purchase your Mystery Holiday for you and your travel companion.

You will then receive your voucher codes and a link for redemption.

Select preferred travel dates.

Customers must redeem their vouchers as soon as possible using the link provided.

You will then be asked to complete information relevant to your holiday booking.

Your holiday destination will then be revealed!

The merchant will then contact you via text message, telephone or email to arrange your flights from your desired airport region and inform you of where you’ll be staying.

Your holiday is booked and ready for you!

Get ready for an unforgettable Mystery Beach holiday adventure! Pack your bags, grab your passport, and don't forget the sunscreen!

