I visited premier glamping pods 15 minutes from Blackpool and they’re magical

Tucked away in the Lancashire countryside just outside Preston, Stanley Villa Farm Fishing and Camping offers a glamping experience that’s both rustic and charming, yet full of thoughtful comforts.

Often described as a hidden gem this family-run site has become one of the region’s most beloved retreats - perfect for anyone craving a blend of nature, comfort and a little bit of magic.

The site is home to a collection of heated pods and bell tents set around a peaceful fishing lake located at Back Lane, Greenhalgh, Preston PR4 3HN and situated in a peaceful rural location and only 15 minutes from Blackpool it is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

This glamping site is located in beautiful countryside, yet is just 15 minutes outside of Blackpool. If you've never tried glamping before, give it a go. It combines the fun of enjoying the great outdoors with a comfortable night's sleep.

Stanley Villa farm fishing & camping just 15 minutes from Blackpool. | Visit Blackpool

The pods come equipped with two comfy beds, battery-powered lighting and their own fire pit, ideal for evening barbecues and marshmallow roasting under the stars.

While there’s no electricity inside the pods, guests have access to a spacious Lakeside Lodge where they’ll find charging points, a communal kitchen and clean shower and toilet facilities.

One of the farm’s standout features is its four-acre fishing lake, stocked with carp up to 22 pounds.

Whether you're an experienced angler or a first-timer, fishing at Stanley Villa Farm is a relaxing way to spend the day.

From thsi year, guests can also take advantage of beginner-friendly fishing lesson - perfect for families or those trying it for the first time.

The site’s atmosphere is what really sets it apart. It’s warm, welcoming, and run with genuine care.

Stanley Villa glamping. | TripAdvisor

Children have plenty of room to roam, with grassy play areas, wildlife spotting opportunities and even farm-animal encounters. It’s the kind of place where it’s easy to switch off, slow down, and really enjoy being together.

Extras like the Couples Luxury Package or Kiddies Fun Bundle add a special touch, offering fairy lights, s’mores kits, hot tubs, or even romantic touches like rose petals and strawberries. These small details create big memories.

Highly rated by guests for its cleanliness, friendly team, and relaxing vibe, Stanley Villa Farm has earned its reputation as one of Lancashire’s best glamping spots.

Whether you’re escaping for a romantic weekend, planning quality family time, or just looking to unwind by the lake, it’s a truly magical place to recharge.