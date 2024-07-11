Chance to watch Euros final for free at Blackpool's £21m new cinema

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Football fans can watch England take on Spain in the Euros final this Sunday at Blackpool's £21m new Backlot cinema after the venue announced a special free screening for its members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be among the first specialist screenings at the cinema next to the Houndshill Centre which was built as part of Blackpool Council's regeneration programme.

National World

Backlot Cinema owner John Sullivan said: "We are very excited about what we can offer Fylde Coast residents and this will be a really good environment to watch the match in. It will be perfect viewing on a big screen and people will love it as you feel you are right in the game. We are looking forward to showing off the technology we have at the Backlot with this."

To qualify to attend, people must belong to the Backlot's VIP membership scheme which costs £5 a year for Fylde residents and offers a 20 per cent discount on film tickets and 10 per cent off cinema snacks and drinks.

The screening opens at 7.30pm in time for kick-off at 8pm, and seats must be booked online in advance at https://www.thebacklotblackpool.co.uk/movie/england-v-spain-euros-2024

People can also book tables at the Backlot Diner if they wish to eat ahead of the match with a special menu available.

Matches have also been shown in Blackpool throughout the tournament at a fanzone at the Winter Gardens.

The nine-screen Backlot Cinema opened in March. The £21m cost includes £5m of funding from the government’s Covid-19 Getting Building Fund, with the balance coming from council borrowing, plus a further £6m investment in the fit-out of the building including the IMAX screen.