If you’re in the market for a new TV, don’t let this phenomenal deal pass you by - an award-winning LG 4k smart-TV which is less than half price.

You can save a huge 52% on this LG OLED evo C3 42" 4K Smart TV, 2023 which usually retails at £1,499.99 but for Amazon Prime Day the price has been slashed to £719.99.

LG says this model delivers ‘a brighter, bolder picture’ and boasts ‘spectacular sound’, and the industry seems to agree - with What Hi-Fi? calling it “the best 42inch TV we’ve tested”.

This award-winning model delivers crystal-clear pictures with huge depth and detail thanks to the OLED panel and 4K resolution. It even includes an AI Picture Wizard, which tailors your TV to your ideal picture. This TV is great for watching movies, nature documentaries, sports or video games, and the evo technology ensures whatever you’re watching is just as clear in dark, as well as well-lit rooms. It’s also super slim, so looks sleek mounted on the wall and doesn’t feel overbearing in your living space.

Of course, it’s a smart TV, so you’ll have access to Freeview and all your usual streaming services available on your home dashboard, and your Magic Remote with voice control means it’s easy to find the programme you want with minimal effort. This TV also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can integrate your devices for a seamless smart home experience.

Sound good? Well don’t just take our word for it. This TV has rave reviews on Amazon, with one recent buyer saying: “Fantastic TV, brilliant picture and amazing all around sound quality - plus it looks stylish - it is so thin! We are more than very happy with this wonderful TV and it’s very easy to set up on your own! Highly recommend this to anyone as a superb acquisition.”

Another said: “The picture quality is simply breathtaking, with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and stunning clarity that makes every scene come to life. The smart features are intuitive and user-friendly, providing seamless access to all my favourite streaming services and apps. This TV has transformed my viewing experience, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-of-the-line TV!

And it’s great for gamers too. One said: “As a gamer, I wasn't 100% sure if this was going to be a good TV for me but it has handled everything I could throw at it with amazing results. Playing games like Sea of Thieves brings more colours to life than I knew existed. If you are on the fence with this purchase, I'd say go for it. It was one of the best things I did.”

If you’re in the market for a new TV, make sure you check out the LG OLED evo C3 42" 4K Smart TV, 2023, at more than half price at £719.99.

Or if you want to go big, try the 65-inch version of this model, which is a huge 59% off at £1,179 on Amazon Prime Day (RRP £2,899.99).

