Unique property opportunity in Blackpool as former church goes on sale

A unique piece of Blackpool’s architectural heritage is now up for grabs and it's stirring the imaginations of locals and developers alike.

The striking former church on Palatine Road, just off Reads Avenue has officially been listed for sale presenting a rare freehold opportunity with endless creative potential.

Constructed from traditional brick and topped with distinctive pitched slate roofs the detached building exudes character and charm. It features beautiful stained-glass windows, exposed timber roof trusses, and soaring ceilings that stretch to over 13 metres at their peak.

Internally, the church centres around a vast open plan worship hall, flanked by additional amenities including a kitchen and storage rooms. The timber flooring and lofty ceilings give the space an airy, dramatic feel that could easily lend itself to a variety of modern uses, subject to planning.

The main hall benefits from significant ceiling heights of approximately 10.55 metres, rising to 13.07 metres at the apex.

Given its central location just minutes from the town centre and seafront the possibilities for this property are as varied as they are exciting.

A trendy indoor food court serving street food? A quirky events venue for live music, weddings, or art exhibitions? A vibrant community hub with coworking space, a cafe, and a stage for performances?

Externally, the church is surrounded by a mix of grassed areas and paved pathways, offering potential for outdoor seating or garden style events.

Blackpool has a proud tradition of reinventing its spaces and this historic church could be the next chapter.