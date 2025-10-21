Step inside through the entrance porch into a welcoming hallway, featuring stairs to the first floor and handy under-stairs storage. On the ground floor you'll find a bright and spacious lounge with a front bay window that fills the room with natural light - a comfortable and inviting space for everyday living.

To the rear,the home opens into a stylish fitted kitchen with ample cabinetry, a range-style cooker and sleek worktops. The kitchen flows beautifully into a modern orangery with bi-fold doors leading directly to the garden - the perfect indoor-outdoor space for entertaining or relaxing. A separate dining room sits adjacent, ideal for family meals, a playroom or a home office.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms. The principal bedroom features a rear-facing bay window and built-in wardrobes, while the second double benefits from its own bay window to the front. The third bedroom is a generous single - ideal for a child’s room, nursery or study.

Outside, the property offers a smart front garden with off-road parking on a private driveway leading to a detached garage with power, lighting and storage space. The rear garden is a standout feature - south-facing, landscaped with lawn, paved patio and raised decking, perfect for outdoor entertaining and enjoying the sun all year round.