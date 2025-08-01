Stunning five‑bedroom detached Edwardian home near Stanley Park

This stunning property is on the market for £299,950 with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.
This ready‑to‑move‑into Edwardian detached property combines elegant original features with modern comfort. Set in the desirable FY3 area it offers spacious accommodation including five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four reception rooms including a lounge, dining room and an expansive family room with a multi‑fuel stove.
The modern kitchen-diner spans over 21ft and opens via double doors onto the south-west facing rear garden. Additional highlights include an entrance porch, welcoming hall, utility area and a snug/bar space ideal for entertaining.
Outside, the west-facing garden provides a private retreat, while the front offers ample parking. Located close to Stanley Park, local schools, amenities and the hospital, this characterful family home blends space, style and location effortlessly.