Stunning five-bedroom coastal home on Queens Promenade with panoramic Irish sea views

On the market for £675,000 on the Queens Promenade, Bispham, FY2, with estate agents Fine & Country Fylde Coast. It’s a true coastal landmark, the property combines grand architectural presence with spacious and flexible living spaces, perfect for modern family life and entertaining.

Upon entering, you’re greeted by a grand hallway that separates two distinct lounge - one a cosy retreat for quiet evenings, the other a large, versatile space ideal for family gatherings and entertaining guests. The heart of the home is a farmhouse-style kitchen featuring a large central island, seamlessly connecting to an informal dining area and opening out onto the expansive rear garden, creating an ideal indoor/outdoor flow.

Upstairs, the master bedroom impresses with a hidden walk-in wardrobe and a sleek ensuite behind sliding doors, while a second bedroom also benefits from a private ensuite.

The beautifully maintained gardens enhance the property’s appeal. The front offers an immaculate lawn and generous driveway with turning space, while the extensive private rear garden features a patio, a perfect lawn for play or relaxation and a secluded summer house tucked away in a peaceful ‘secret garden.’

With direct access to the promenade, this exceptional home blends luxury, privacy, and the very best of coastal living on Blackpool’s sought-after Fylde Coast.