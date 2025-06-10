Spectacular church conversion in Blackpool unveiled as one of a kind luxury home

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025

It’s currently on the market with Fine & Country, Fylde Coast for £700,000 and is located at 135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU.

A remarkable new listing has hit the market in Blackpool and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons. What was once a place of worship has been masterfully reimagined into a truly exceptional four bedroom, four bathroom residence.

When you step inside, you’re met with soaring ceilings, vast open-plan spaces, and feature windows that flood the home with natural light.

The standout feature for many will be the indoor swimming pool - a rare luxury in any home, let alone one with this level of character. Overlooking the main living space, the pool adds a resort style dimension and invites both relaxation and fitness into the daily routine.

Outdoor spaces have not been overlooked. From a private roof terrace with stylish screening to two separate courtyards ideal for entertaining or unwinding, the design balances grandeur with everyday comfort.

Located on Whitegate Drive, in a sought-after part of Blackpool close to Stanley Park and transport links, this unique conversion offers a rare chance to own a landmark home that’s every bit as practical as it is spectacular.

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU.

Whitegate Dr, Blackpool

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU

Whitegate Dr, Blackpool

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU

Whitegate Dr, Blackpool

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU.

Whitegate Dr, Blackpool

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU.

Whitegate Dr, Blackpool

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU.

Whitegate Dr, Blackpool

135 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9BU. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

Blackpool Lancashire Property
