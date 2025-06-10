Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A remarkable new listing has hit the market in Blackpool and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons. What was once a place of worship has been masterfully reimagined into a truly exceptional four bedroom, four bathroom residence.
When you step inside, you’re met with soaring ceilings, vast open-plan spaces, and feature windows that flood the home with natural light.
The standout feature for many will be the indoor swimming pool - a rare luxury in any home, let alone one with this level of character. Overlooking the main living space, the pool adds a resort style dimension and invites both relaxation and fitness into the daily routine.
Outdoor spaces have not been overlooked. From a private roof terrace with stylish screening to two separate courtyards ideal for entertaining or unwinding, the design balances grandeur with everyday comfort.
Located on Whitegate Drive, in a sought-after part of Blackpool close to Stanley Park and transport links, this unique conversion offers a rare chance to own a landmark home that’s every bit as practical as it is spectacular.
