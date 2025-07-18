Spacious, stylish and seconds from Stanley Park - a perfect family home on Parkway

This stunning property combines spacious modern living with elegant design, ideal for growing families. Its prime location near Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the town centre and key commuter routes makes it as practical as it is impressive. Inside, the home boasts an 18-foot kitchen-diner fitted with sleek quartz countertops, twin ovens, integrated appliances, and stylish bifold doors that open onto a sun-trap patio.

Multiple living spaces - including a formal dining room, lounge, sitting room and games room - provide flexibility for family life and entertaining. A converted garage now functions as a private cinema room, adding a touch of luxury to everyday living. Upstairs features a large master suite with en-suite bathroom, three further well-sized bedrooms, and a contemporary four-piece family bathroom.

The west-facing garden is designed for low maintenance and maximum enjoyment, while the dual driveways and garage offer ample parking. With high-spec finishes throughout, this Parkway property is ready to welcome its next owners into a life of comfort.