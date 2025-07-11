Impressive five‑bed detached home on private development with direct golf course access

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Set on a prestigious private development in Bispham, this executive five-bedroom detached residence offers a rare blend of elegant living and prime amenities.

On the market for £599,500 with Fien & Country, Fylde Coast estate agents, this property features an expansive lounge, dedicated home office and a bright, open-plan family kitchen with integrated dining space.

Upstairs, the luxurious master suite impresses with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite; another bedroom benefits from its own en-suite. Two further double bedrooms and a stylish four-piece family bathroom ensure ample space for the whole family.

Outside, manicured private gardens open through gated access straight onto the verdant fairways of North Shore Golf Club - perfect for golf enthusiasts and those seeking a scenic retreat. The home is complemented by a double garage with electric car charging facilities and generous off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

Located just a short drive from Blackpool’s seafront and surrounded by schools, shops, and transport connections, this property combines tranquillity, convenienc and prestige in one executive package.

The Knowle Bispham, FY2.

1. The Knowle Bispham, 1

The Knowle Bispham, FY2. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Knowle, Bispham FY2.

2. The Knowle, Bispham 2

The Knowle, Bispham FY2. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Knowle, Bispham FY2.

3. The Knowle, Bispham 3

The Knowle, Bispham FY2. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Knowle, Bispham FY2.

4. The Knowle, Bispham 4

The Knowle, Bispham FY2. | Fine & Country, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Knowle, Bispham FY2.

5. The Knowle, Bispham 5

The Knowle, Bispham FY2. | Fine & Country Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Knowle Bispham FY2.

6. The Knowle Bispham 6

The Knowle Bispham FY2. | Fine & Country Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertiesLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice