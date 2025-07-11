On the market for £599,500 with Fien & Country, Fylde Coast estate agents, this property features an expansive lounge, dedicated home office and a bright, open-plan family kitchen with integrated dining space.

Upstairs, the luxurious master suite impresses with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite; another bedroom benefits from its own en-suite. Two further double bedrooms and a stylish four-piece family bathroom ensure ample space for the whole family.

Outside, manicured private gardens open through gated access straight onto the verdant fairways of North Shore Golf Club - perfect for golf enthusiasts and those seeking a scenic retreat. The home is complemented by a double garage with electric car charging facilities and generous off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

Located just a short drive from Blackpool’s seafront and surrounded by schools, shops, and transport connections, this property combines tranquillity, convenienc and prestige in one executive package.

