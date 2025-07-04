Immaculate five‑bedroom detached with annexe & garden oasis in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:15 BST

A rare opportunity to own a beautifully presented five-bedroom detached home in Blackpool’s desirable FY4 area, complete with a self-contained annexe, spacious interiors and a landscaped garden.

On the market for £950,000 on Common Edge Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY4, with estate agents Reeds Rains.

Set within the sought after FY4 area of Blackpool this immaculate detached home offers five generous bedrooms, three bathrooms (including an ensuite) and an inviting open‑plan layout that’s perfect for both relaxed family living and elegant entertaining.

Step into a tastefully designed reception room that seamlessly flows into a modern kitchen–dining area and handy utility room. Added convenience is provided by a guest W/C. The property further benefits from an annexe-a flexible space ideal as a home office, guest quarters, or separate living area.

Enjoy a tranquil outdoor space designed for leisure and relaxation complete with private off-street parking.

The landscaped garden ensures year round enjoyment without the burden of heavy maintenance.

Families will appreciate the superb transport links and proximity to schools and local amenities. This home seamlessly combines peaceful suburbia with everyday convenience - truly an exceptional family haven.

