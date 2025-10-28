I tour this spacious 4-bed detached Blackpool home with conservatory and modern kitchen

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

A beautifully extended four-bedroom detached home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Blackpool - ready to welcome families seeking modern comfort, flexible living space and a landscaped garden retreat.

Nestled on Gregson Close in the sought-after FY4 area of Blackpool this well-presented detached house offers around 1,163 sq ft of living space. The ground floor features a welcoming hallway, guest WC, a through lounge and dining area with solid oak flooring, and a recently installed fitted kitchen with built-in appliances.

The flexible layout also includes a fourth bedroom on the ground floor, en-suite - which could serve as a guest room, office or additional living space.

Upstairs, three further bedrooms await along with a modern four-piece bathroom. Outside, the property boasts off-road parking, a garage and a thoughtfully landscaped north-facing garden - a peaceful outdoor space for summer entertaining or quiet relaxation.

On the market for £290,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireHome OfficeProperty
