Nestled on Gregson Close in the sought-after FY4 area of Blackpool this well-presented detached house offers around 1,163 sq ft of living space. The ground floor features a welcoming hallway, guest WC, a through lounge and dining area with solid oak flooring, and a recently installed fitted kitchen with built-in appliances.
The flexible layout also includes a fourth bedroom on the ground floor, en-suite - which could serve as a guest room, office or additional living space.
Upstairs, three further bedrooms await along with a modern four-piece bathroom. Outside, the property boasts off-road parking, a garage and a thoughtfully landscaped north-facing garden - a peaceful outdoor space for summer entertaining or quiet relaxation.
On the market for £290,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool.