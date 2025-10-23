I tour this beautifully updated Blackpool semi with a loft room, stained glass and south-facing garden

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

A beautifully renovated three‑bedroom semi‑detached home on Gorse Road, Blackpool blending period charm with contemporary comforts.

Step into the inviting period entryway of this home, complete with stained‑glass detailing and you’ll find a layout that effortlessly balances character and practicality. The lounge, designed for relaxation, leads through to a separate dining room. A fully modernised kitchen provides the culinary hub of the home, while off‑road parking and an EV charging point add a convenient, up‑to‑date touch.

Upstairs, three generously sized bedrooms rest alongside a stylish family bathroom, with the principal bedroom benefitting from its own en‑suite W/C. But that’s not all: the loft space adds a flexible dimension offering a handy home office, playroom or even guest bedroom.

Outside, the landscaped south‑facing garden invites outdoor living - complete with artificial grass for easy upkeep and an electric water feature that adds a calming, sophisticated finish. Positioned close to local amenities and transport links, and with the green open space of nearby Stanley Park within easy reach, this property offers a strong blend of location, luxury and lifestyle.

On the market for offers over £240,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool.

