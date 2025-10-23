Step into the inviting period entryway of this home, complete with stained‑glass detailing and you’ll find a layout that effortlessly balances character and practicality. The lounge, designed for relaxation, leads through to a separate dining room. A fully modernised kitchen provides the culinary hub of the home, while off‑road parking and an EV charging point add a convenient, up‑to‑date touch.

Upstairs, three generously sized bedrooms rest alongside a stylish family bathroom, with the principal bedroom benefitting from its own en‑suite W/C. But that’s not all: the loft space adds a flexible dimension offering a handy home office, playroom or even guest bedroom.

Outside, the landscaped south‑facing garden invites outdoor living - complete with artificial grass for easy upkeep and an electric water feature that adds a calming, sophisticated finish. Positioned close to local amenities and transport links, and with the green open space of nearby Stanley Park within easy reach, this property offers a strong blend of location, luxury and lifestyle.