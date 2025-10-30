I tour a stunning modern family home in Blackpool a stylish 4-bed with open-plan living and sun-trap garden

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

This contemporary detached home on Bridge House Road offers the perfect blend of space, style and practicality.

Tucked away in a peaceful corner of Blackpool this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home is designed for modern living. The ground floor flows effortlessly from a bright lounge into an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with four well-sized bedrooms including a main bedroom with its own en-suite and built-in storage. The overall finish feels fresh and contemporary, yet homely. With driveway parking, a garage and a location close to local schools, parks and amenities it ticks all the right boxes for modern family life in Blackpool.

On the market for £325,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireHome OfficeProperty
