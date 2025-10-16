Elegant Stanley Park family home with spacious gardens and dual driveways for sale

Beautifully proportioned and thoughtfully laid out, it’s an ideal canvas for modern family living.

Step through a charming porch into a light-filled vestibule leading to several reception spaces. Upstairs, four comfortable bedrooms await, including a grand master suite with en-suite shower, plus a first-floor four-piece bathroom. On the second level you’ll find an additional bathroom and flexible space perfect for storage, hobbies or extension possibilities.

Outside, a generous driveway provides off-street parking, with access from both North Park Drive and Milton Avenue. The front garden is well maintained with planted borders, while to the rear lies a generous, mature garden combining lawn, paved seating areas and leafy screening. A large garage with electric roller door, power and side door adds further utility and storage.

Set in a much sought-after and well-served part of Stanley Park, this home benefits from excellent connectivity to local amenities, schools, green spaces and transport links into Blackpool and beyond. With its combination of flexible internal space and outdoor potential, it presents a compelling opportunity for families, professionals or those seeking room to grow.

On the market for £550,000 by The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

North Park Drive, Stanley Park, FY3

