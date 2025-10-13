Charming 3-bed terraced house for sale just minutes from Blackpool town centre

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:54 BST

Ideally located in the heart of Blackpool, this spacious three-bedroom terraced home offers modern living, excellent transport links and easy access to local amenities.

Set in the heart of Blackpool this well-presented three-bedroom terraced home offers stylish and practical living just moments from local shops, schools and excellent transport links.

With spacious interiors spread across two floors, the property features a light-filled living area, modern kitchen and three generously sized bedrooms - ideal for families, professionals, or those looking to step onto the property ladder.

The private rear yard provides low-maintenance outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining, while on-street parking and easy access to public transport make everyday life a breeze.

Whether you're a first-time buyer, investor, or downsizer this centrally located home delivers comfort, convenience and great potential.

Take a look inside…

It’s on the market for £130,000 Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool.

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3.

1. 1

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3. | Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool

Photo Sales
