Set in the heart of Blackpool this well-presented three-bedroom terraced home offers stylish and practical living just moments from local shops, schools and excellent transport links.
With spacious interiors spread across two floors, the property features a light-filled living area, modern kitchen and three generously sized bedrooms - ideal for families, professionals, or those looking to step onto the property ladder.
The private rear yard provides low-maintenance outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining, while on-street parking and easy access to public transport make everyday life a breeze.
Whether you're a first-time buyer, investor, or downsizer this centrally located home delivers comfort, convenience and great potential.
Take a look inside…
It’s on the market for £130,000 Stephen Tew Estate Agents, Blackpool.