The local owners, couple Wayne & Katie Anne Mylroie opened The Fun House in May after two years of dedication and hard work.

With nine beautifully designed bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and stylish interiors throughout, the property has been finished to the highest standard. There’s truly nothing else like it in Blackpool.

When you step inside you’ll be sure to find a bold, luxury holiday home that takes group getaways to a whole new level.

It’s packed with surprises like an extra large lounge - including its biggest showstopper: a full-blown private nightclub hidden in the basement.

Complete with a mirrored dancefloor, vibrant lighting, a DJ booth and a bar, the underground club has become a social media sensation and a must-book for party-loving visitors to the resort.

The entire house is set up for entertainment with a huge open plan kitchen and dining space, modern décor throughout with plenty of room to relax and celebrate.

Located just minutes from Blackpool’s iconic Pleasure Beach, the Promenade and golden sands.

If you’d like to book with them you can do through their website: The Fun House.

You can also book directly for a discount by messaging them on Facebook.

