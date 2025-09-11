Amazing first time buyers property for sale in Westfield Road, Blackpool with 3 beds and no chain

Published 11th Sep 2025

This is a fantastic first time buyers home.

Recently renovated, it’s a three bedroom semi detached house for sale on Westfield Road, Blackpool.

The property boasts fabulous room sizes throughout and features a modern open plan kitchen and dining room, downstairs toilet, three generous sized bedrooms and a modern four piece bathroom suite.

The property is situated on a corner plot with gardens surrounding and is ideally located to local shops, schools and transport links.

And the bonus is there’s no chain involved.

It’s on the market for £155,000 with The Square Room

Westfield Road, Blackpool

1. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Westfield Road, Blackpool

2. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Westfield Road, Blackpool

3. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Westfield Road, Blackpool

4. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Westfield Road, Blackpool

5. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Westfield Road, Blackpool

6. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

