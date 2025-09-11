Recently renovated, it’s a three bedroom semi detached house for sale on Westfield Road, Blackpool.
The property boasts fabulous room sizes throughout and features a modern open plan kitchen and dining room, downstairs toilet, three generous sized bedrooms and a modern four piece bathroom suite.
The property is situated on a corner plot with gardens surrounding and is ideally located to local shops, schools and transport links.
And the bonus is there’s no chain involved.
It’s on the market for £155,000 with The Square Room