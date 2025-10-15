Ideally located in a popular Blackpool neighbourhood, this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached home on Dalewood Avenue offers a perfect balance of modern living and family-friendly appeal.

Bright, inviting and ready to move into the property boasts a bay-fronted lounge, a second reception room with a multi-fuel fireplace and a contemporary fitted kitchen designed for both cooking and entertaining. Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms alongside a four-piece bathroom suite with a versatile loft room.

Outside the home benefits from a large driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles, while the rear garden offers a private, low-maintenance area ideal for relaxing, or gardening. The surrounding area is well served by local shops, schools and excellent transport links to Blackpool town centre and beyond.

Beautifully maintained throughout the property combines style, practicality and flexibility, making it an appealing choice for families, professionals,or first-time buyers.