With bright, open interiors and a low-maintenance garden, it’s ready for you to move in and enjoy.

Step through the entrance hall into a bay-fronted lounge warmed by a feature gas fire and framed by striking wood panelling. To the rear, the home opens into a superb open-plan kitchen/diner with contemporary high-gloss cabinetry, integrated appliances and bifold doors that seamlessly connect inside to the garden - perfect for entertaining and everyday living.

On the first floor there are two spacious double bedrooms and a further single (ideal as a third bedroom or home office). The bathroom is a standout, fitted with a modern four-piece suite including a separate bath and shower. A striking stained-glass window adds charm and character to the landing.

Outside, the property is fronted by a driveway offering off-street parking. The rear garden has been designed for ease and style - enclosed, low maintenance and boasting a converted detached garage currently used as a home office.

Well maintained and thoughtfully improved, this property combines practicality, style and extra flexibility (via the home office), making it a compelling choice for professionals, families or anyone seeking move-in ready living with room to adapt.

On the market for £175,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes.