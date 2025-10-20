25 pictures of this character-filled woodland home with garden and spacious interiors for sale in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

With commanding curb appeal, generous proportions and mature woodland grounds this imposing residence is ready for you to move in and make your own.

Step through the inviting entrance hall into a striking front reception room where a bay window and inglenook-style fireplace provide both character and warmth. To the rear the home opens into a formal dining room with French doors leading into a substantial conservatory - creating a seamless transition between indoor elegance and outdoor tranquillity. The kitchen is well appointed, with plentiful storage and tiled flooring, complemented by a separate utility/pantry and a ground-floor cloakroom for added convenience.

Upstairs, you’ll find three generously sized double bedrooms - one with its own balcony overlooking the landscaped gardens as well as a fourth single bedroom, ideal as a home office or nursery. The fully tiled family bathroom is modern and spacious, complete with a curved bath and corner shower.

Outside, the property sits on a rare plot of approximately 0.7 acres. A wide driveway offers ample off-street parking and leads to a detached garage. The front garden is neatly lawned with mature borders, while the rear garden is a standout feature - a beautifully landscaped area that gently transitions into a peaceful woodland with a natural pond beyond.

Well maintained and rich in potential this property combines character, space and flexibility - a compelling choice for families, professionals or anyone seeking a substantial home in a tranquil, green setting.

On the market for £485,000 with Butson, Fylde Coast.

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

201 Newton Drive, Blackpool

