Step through the inviting entrance hall into a striking front reception room where a bay window and inglenook-style fireplace provide both character and warmth. To the rear the home opens into a formal dining room with French doors leading into a substantial conservatory - creating a seamless transition between indoor elegance and outdoor tranquillity. The kitchen is well appointed, with plentiful storage and tiled flooring, complemented by a separate utility/pantry and a ground-floor cloakroom for added convenience.

Upstairs, you’ll find three generously sized double bedrooms - one with its own balcony overlooking the landscaped gardens as well as a fourth single bedroom, ideal as a home office or nursery. The fully tiled family bathroom is modern and spacious, complete with a curved bath and corner shower.

Outside, the property sits on a rare plot of approximately 0.7 acres. A wide driveway offers ample off-street parking and leads to a detached garage. The front garden is neatly lawned with mature borders, while the rear garden is a standout feature - a beautifully landscaped area that gently transitions into a peaceful woodland with a natural pond beyond.

Well maintained and rich in potential this property combines character, space and flexibility - a compelling choice for families, professionals or anyone seeking a substantial home in a tranquil, green setting.